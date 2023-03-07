HamberMenu
Parliamentary accounts panel visits Auroville

The delegation was received at the Matrimandir by members of the Working Committee and Auroville Town Development Council

March 07, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee visited Auroville recently during their four-day tour to South India.

Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (2022-23) were in Auroville on Sunday as part of a four-day visit to South India.

The team comprising Members of Parliament of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha was headed by Chairperson Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a press note from Auroville said.

The delegation was received at the Matrimandir by members of the Working Committee and Auroville Town Development Council.

Matrimandir is the soul of Auroville, in The Mother’s words, and the central masterpiece of the city now under construction.

The visitors were taken for meditation into the Inner Chamber, a pure white marble-clad chamber with a crystal in its centre that channels sunlight to the lotus pond below, the press note said.

The MPs also briefly interacted with a section of residents before concluding their visit.

