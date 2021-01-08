Parents for early hearing in MBBS quota case

The Pondicherry State Students and Parents Welfare Association has urged the government to approach the Madras High Court for an early hearing in the case seeking 50% seats in MBBS course under the government quota in three private medical colleges, given the little time left for concluding the counselling process.
Association president V. Bala Balasubramanian said even though the stated position of the government was that 50% reservation under the government quota would be implemented in three private medical colleges, it was unfortunate that when the case filed by a student was taken up for hearing by the Madras High Court, the government lawyers did not request for an early hearing.
Whereas in the case filed by another student with the prayer to reserve 10% of seats for students of government schools, the government lawyers had sought an early hearing and judgment, and the case was posted for January 11.
There are seven NRI seats and six other seats in the Government IGMC and around 42 NRI seats and six management quota seats in private medical colleges after the allotment in the second round of counselling. A few more seats are expected to remain vacant after the second round of admissions. “Thus, enough seats are available,” Mr. Balasubramanian said.
