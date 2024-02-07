GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PAPSCO workers stage protest

February 07, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
PAPSCO employees staging a protest demanding pending salary in Puducherry on Wednesday.

PAPSCO employees staging a protest demanding pending salary in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

In a novel protest, workers of the AITUC-affiliated Puducherry Agro Products and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO) on Wednesday lay on their backs with a wet towel draped over their bare stomach to draw attention to non-payment of salary arrears.

The workers adopted the wet towel protest that is associated with dire deprivation in front of the Agriculture Market Committee office at Thattanchavady to highlight their plight as PAPSCO had failed to release salary dues for months together.

AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam said in a press release that the workers are without salary for the last several months. They are struggling to run the family without any income. The government has failed to address the issues of cooperative sector, he said.

