PAPSCO workers stage agitation demanding salary

Around 1,000 workers have been working without payment for the last 55 months, says AITUC general secretary

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 14, 2022 23:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

PAPSCO employees staging a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

ADVERTISEMENT

TThe employees of Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO), affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), on Wednesday staged a protest demanding payment of salary.

In a statement, AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam said around 1,000 workers of PAPSCO were working without salary for the last 55 months.

The workers had staged several protests demanding payment but the government had not addressed the issue.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed that the government owed ₹62 lakh as subsidy to the Corporation for conducting Deepavali Bazaar last year. If the subsidy amount had been paid, the Corporation could have paid pending salary for a few months.

He also blamed officials for not releasing funds for payment of rent of ration shops.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The AITUC threatened to intensify agitation if the government failed to disburse the salary and concede to their other demands.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app