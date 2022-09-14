PAPSCO workers stage agitation demanding salary

PAPSCO employees staging a demonstration in Puducherry on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

TThe employees of Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited (PAPSCO), affiliated to the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), on Wednesday staged a protest demanding payment of salary.

In a statement, AITUC general secretary Sethu Selvam said around 1,000 workers of PAPSCO were working without salary for the last 55 months.

The workers had staged several protests demanding payment but the government had not addressed the issue.

He claimed that the government owed ₹62 lakh as subsidy to the Corporation for conducting Deepavali Bazaar last year. If the subsidy amount had been paid, the Corporation could have paid pending salary for a few months.

He also blamed officials for not releasing funds for payment of rent of ration shops.

The AITUC threatened to intensify agitation if the government failed to disburse the salary and concede to their other demands.