PAPSCO employees stage protest

Employees of Puducherry Agro Products, Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (PAPSCO) on Friday staged a demonstration on the Civil Supplies Department premises to press for various demands.

The employees, under the aegis of All India Trade Union Congress, staged the protest demanding the immediate payment of salaries, the release of a grant to the tune of ₹62 lakh and the payment of commission for the Pongal gift distributed through PAPSCO outlets.

AITUC Puducherry general secretary K. Sethu Selvam said the employees had not received their salaries for the last 54 months.

The government had given an assurance that it will sanction the grant to PAPSCO for organising Deepavali Bazaar. But several months after the festival, the grant had still not been released, he said.