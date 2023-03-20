HamberMenu
PAPSCO employees stage novel protest

The workers of PAPSCO are demanding payment of salary for the last 65 months

March 20, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
PAPSCO employees staging a novel protest demanding payment of salary and arrears on the seashore opposite Puducherry Chief Secretariat on Monday.

Employees of PAPSCO on Monday staged a novel protest by standing on the seashore demanding payment of salary and arrears. 

The employees gathered near the Chief Secretariat and entered the shore raising slogans against the government for not fulfilling the assurance on proper payment of salary and arrears. The workers of PAPSCO are demanding payment of salary for the last 65 months. They later courted arrest. 

In another protest, around 300 retrenched workers of Public Works Department were picked up by the police when they tried to stage an agitation near the Assembly demanding their reinstatement.

