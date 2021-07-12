Panel to initiate steps to increase enrolment in SC scholarships

Enrolment levels stand at around 10% in Puducherry

The National Commission for the Scheduled Castes (NCSC) will initiate steps to increase the enrolment of SC students in the scholarship portal for various schemes, which was abysmally low among beneficiary population in Puducherry.

NCSC Vice-Chairman Arun Halder told reporters after reviewing various schemes, including the scholarship enrolment status, with top officials, that instructions had been given to the departments concerned to take measures to increase the enrolment levels, which were only around 10% at the National Scholarships Portal.

“The low enrolment was partly due to the pandemic. The departments should be aiming for 100% enrolment of SC students in the scholarship schemes," he said.

All beneficiary students should get scholarships within two months.

The Commission welcomed the new scheme implemented by the Department of Adi-Dravidar Welfare and Scheduled Tribes Welfare to grant full fees to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe students, irrespective of their family income, to pursue school education and higher, technical, professional courses in Puducherry.

The scheme, targeted at students from these sections from LKG to PG, is being rolled out from this year, Sunil Kumar Babu, NCSC Director, Chennai, said. Under the scheme, the entire cost of education would be borne by the Government of Puducherry, he said.

Compensation from State

Steps would also be taken to disseminate the provisions of the new Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015, through which victims of 47 categories of offences would get compensation ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹47 lakh from State governments.

Mr. Babu, while pointing out that overall, the crime rate against the SC/ST communities in Puducherry was very low, said that as per the amendment, kin of murder victims would get compensation of ₹8.25 lakh, a job and other benefits.