Panel to address concerns over COVID-19 vaccines constituted in Puducherry

The Health Department has constituted a grievance redress committee to clear doubts about the efficacy of the two COVID-19 vaccines introduced in the country.
Director of Health and Family Welfare S. Mohan Kumar, in a circular, said a three- member committee of doctors had been constituted to allay the fears of the public.
Any false message related to the vaccines appearing on social media can be reported on the toll-free number 104. Despite the regulatory authorities confirming that the vaccines are immunogenic and safe, miscreants were spreading fake information on social media about the vaccines.
Those spreading such false messages on social media would be punished, the circular said.
Meanwhile, the Union Territory on Saturday registered one death from COVID-19 and 36 new cases. As per statistics released by the Health Department, a 63-year-old woman with comorbidity conditions succumbed to the virus at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer). The death tally has gone up to 644.
The region also recorded 36 new admissions from 3296 tests. Of the total new cases, Mahe region registered 17, Puducherry 16 and Karaikal three. Presently, there are 302 active cases in the four regions.
So far, 38,830 people got infected, and 37,884 patients treated and discharged.
