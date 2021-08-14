Pandemic is an opportunity to create growth model that takes everyone along, says Puducherry L-G

PUDUCHERRY

14 August 2021 13:03 IST

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan was speaking at the CII’s Special Focus Session on Puducherry Vision 2022, a press release said

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has said that the country could move rapidly towards self-reliance through strategic collaborations.

The pandemic is an opportunity to create a growth model that takes everyone along by making more people part of the value chain, the Lt Governor said while participating at the Special Focus Session on Puducherry Vision 2022, organised by CII on Friday.

A release from the CII said the Lt Governor stressed on self-reliance, and on looking inwards for solutions. “When one is self-reliant, the sky is the limit. We need to work towards self-reliance. The government-business community participation could make all the difference,” the release said, quoting the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor also stressed the need to make the Union Territory green and pollution free.

Chairman, CII, Southern Region C.K Ranganathan said that creating an ecosystem that would give more opportunity for women in business was the key towards achieving inclusive growth. He also said investment in research, development and innovation would help in growth of economy.

Chairman, CII Council on India@75, Rajan Navani, Chairman, CII, Puducherry, Vijaya Ganesh K and Vice chairman, CII, Puducherry S. Sureender participated.