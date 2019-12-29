‘Panache-3’ is on at Auroville till Jan. 2

Anwar Khan was 13 when he first took up a brush to lay down colours on a canvas.

Inspired by his master, he continued with his part-time vocation even after becoming a successful businessman. The 53-year-old artist from Chennai is holding “Panache-3”, his third solo exhibition of contemporary paintings, at Bharat Nivas, Auroville. The exhibition, which opened on December 27, will be on till January 2.

His 50 works comprise acrylic on canvas depicting landscapes. “I enjoy everything about abstract paintings. Even in my hectic schedule, I take time to spend with brush and canvas. After completing a work, I get immense satisfaction which cannot be compared with anything else,” he said. The price of his paintings range from ₹2,000 to ₹80,000.