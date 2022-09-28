Paediatric flu cases continue to flood fever clinics

Two major government hospitals in Puducherry and the General Hospital in Karaikal report 540 cases in the last 24 hours

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
September 28, 2022 02:15 IST

Parents along with their children waiting in a queue to get treatment for viral fever at a private clinic on Mission Street in Puducherry. File photo | Photo Credit: S.S. Kumar

Paediatric flu cases continue to flood fever clinics in Puducherry and Karaikal.

The two major government hospitals in Puducherry and the General Hospital in Karaikal reported 540 paediatric fever cases in the last 24 hours, up from the 380 recorded the previous day. However, the cumulative total of child patient admissions in the two regions declined slightly from 181 to 172 on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Indira Gandhi Medical College & Research Institute (IGMCRI) registered 52 out-patient visits (up from 24 the previous day), the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital 412 (an increase of 100) and the Government Hospital in Karaikal 24 (against 18 the previous day).

The in-patient admissions (with the previous day figures in brackets) were 4 (3) at IGMCRI, 40 (18) at the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital and 8 (5) at the Government Hospital in Karaikal.

As on Tuesday, of the 172 paediatric fever in-patients, 130 were at the Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital Hospital, 22 at IGMCRI and 20 at the Government Hospital in Karaikal.

Meanwhile, six patients — five in Puducherry and one in Karaikal — are undergoing treatment for H1N1, the Health Department said.

