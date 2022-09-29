Paediatric fever cases in Puducherry and Karaikal show signs of decline

ADVERTISEMENT

The paediatric fever cases showed signs of decline with the out-patient and in-patient volumes dropping to 394 from 458 the previous day in Puducherry and Karaikal regions.

Of the 360 OP cases, 286 were at Rajiv Gandhi Women and Children’s Hospital, 37 each at IGMCRI and General Hospital in Karaikal.

Of the 34 in-patient admissions, 28 were at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital and three each at IGMCRI and GH Karaikal.

As of Thursday, there were 137 in-patients in paediatric fever wards — 109 at the Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, 20 at IGMCRI and 8 at Karaikal GH.