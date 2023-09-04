Padma awardee Nalini Parthasarathy and 2 others get Shakuntala Shakti National Awards

September 04, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Shakuntala Shakti National Awards were presented to Nalini Parthasarathy, Padma Shri Awardee and former paediatrics professor at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (Jipmer), and founder of Haemophilia Society Puducherry; S.C. Parija, former Jipmer Director; and Pooja Birwatkar, educationist and Dean of K.J. Somaiya College of Education, Mumbai.

Awards for excellence were also presented at a recent function hosted by Tagore Government Arts and Science College in collaboration with Divey Foundation, New Delhi. Divya Tanwar, founder-chairperson, Divey Foundation, New Delhi, and Sasi Kanta Dash, college principal, led the ceremony.

The recipients were Captain Dipak Uchampalli, assistant professor of economics (Sri Rabindranath Tagore Award for Best Teacher), S. Medhun Chakravarthy Marc, (Dr. A.P.J. Abdum Kalam Award for the Best Student), and M. Anbarasan (Major Dhyanchand Award for the Best Sportsperson).

The General Bipin Rawat Award for Best National Cadet Corps Cadet went to P. Natesh Kumar, while S. Thilak bagged the award for best National Service Scheme volunteer. R. Velu Raj, Internal Quality Assurance Cell coordinator of the college, and Beenu Marcus, assistant professor of English and the coordinator of Centre for Extra Curricular, participated.

According to the college, the awards were instituted to recognise transformative work of luminaries in the field of academia, medicine, science, and social work and honour the academic and extracurricular achievements of college students and faculty.

