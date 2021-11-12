Paddy farmers to get ₹20,000 compensation

PUDUCHERRY

12 November 2021 23:46 IST

Rangasamy announces ₹5,000 assistance to fishermen

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy on Friday announced a compensation of ₹20,000 per hectare for paddy farmers facing crop loss due to recent rain.

Addressing a press conference, he said the government has decided to provide the assistance to compensate the crop loss. He said paddy cultivated on around 100 hectares was damaged in the rain.

Puducherry received around 15 cm of rainfall in the last three days alone. Majority of the waterbodies in Puducherry and Karaikal regions are full, he added.

A sum of ₹5,000 each to registered construction workers and fishermen would be given for their livelihood loss during the rain.

A total of 48,000 registered construction workers and 44,000 fishermen families would benefit by the government decision, he said.

The government has also decided to provide an assistance of ₹25,000 each to the houses that sustained damage. A financial assistance of ₹10,000 would be provided to livestock farmers to compensate for their loss, he added.

The government would allocate a sum of ₹186 crore to repair the damaged roads. Steps were being taken to establish desalination plants at a cost of ₹484 crore. Central assistance would be sought to construct the plants, he said. He also requested the people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 without any hesitation.