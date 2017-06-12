PADDC: Speaker orders probe

Speaker V. Vaithilingam on Monday directed the government to probe irregularities in the administration of Puducherry Adi Dravidar Development Corporation Ltd. (PADDC) and Puducherry Backward Classes and Minorities Development Corporation Ltd. during the AINRC regime.

The Speaker issued the order after R. Siva (DMK) alleged that Backward Classes Corporation had distributed loans violating guidelines. R.K.R. Anantharaman (Congress) and A. Anbalagan (AIADMK) supported the DMK member’s contention and sought a probe.

Social Welfare Minister M. Kandasamy said he too had received complaints about irregularities in the administration of the two corporations during the previous government.