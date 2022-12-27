ADVERTISEMENT

PAC meeting held

December 27, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day meeting of the Public Accounts Committee began on Tuesday at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The committee would discuss the findings and recommendations of the annual audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. On the first day, the CAG report for 2014-15 was taken up for discussion. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam attended the opening session. Secretaries and senior officials of 13 government departments attended the meeting, which was chaired by PAC chairman K.S.P. Ramesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Puducherry

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US