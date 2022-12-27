HamberMenu
PAC meeting held

December 27, 2022 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A three-day meeting of the Public Accounts Committee began on Tuesday at the Puducherry Legislative Assembly. The committee would discuss the findings and recommendations of the annual audit reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India. On the first day, the CAG report for 2014-15 was taken up for discussion. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam attended the opening session. Secretaries and senior officials of 13 government departments attended the meeting, which was chaired by PAC chairman K.S.P. Ramesh.

