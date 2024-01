January 31, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A meeting of the Public Accounts Committee was held on Wednesday at the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Chairman of the Committee KSP Ramesh attended the meeting.

A release from the Speaker’s Office said the secretaries and the heads of 46 departments including Home, Finance, Education, Revenue, Excise, Industry and Health, attended the meeting.