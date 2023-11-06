P. Kannan, former Puducherry MP passes away

November 06, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Former Puducherry Member of Parliament, Speaker and Minister P. Kannan died at a private hospital on November 5 night. He was 74 and is survived by his wife, daughter, and son.

East Coast Hospital, where he was admitted with low blood pressure and respiratory illness on November 1, in a release said Kannan died at 9:51 p.m. on November 5 following severe viral pneumonia.

He was suffering from chronic lung disease for more than half a decade, the hospital said.

Kannan started his political career in the Indian Youth Congress.

He held key positions in the Youth Congress, and Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee and went on to become Home Minister of the UT.

He was also the Speaker of the Puducherry Legislative Assembly for a brief period. He quit Congress over differences with the local leadership of the party and joined the Tamil Manila Congress floated by the late G.K. Moopanar in 1996.

After a few years, he merged the TMC faction of Puducherry with Congress but broke away from his parent party again in 2001 and floated the Puducherry Makkal Congress.

A year later, he again merged the party with Congress only to part company with the Grand Old Party in 2005. He again floated a regional political outfit by the name of Puducherry Munnetra Congress.

During the 2009 Lok Sabha polls, he merged the party with Congress and in return, he was nominated to Rajya Sabha. He later broke ranks with Congress and joined AIADMK. Mr Kannan unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls on two leaves symbol in the 2016 Assembly elections.

He quit the Dravidian party during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and floated another regional party Makkal Munnetra Congress. Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls, he joined the BJP.

A few months ago, he announced his decision to quit the BJP as a mark of protest against the violence in Manipur.

His last public appearance was during a protest launched by the Secular Democratic Progressive Alliance against the move to demolish the Goubert Market. He addressed a gathering along with Congress, DMK and Left parties in support of the traders in Goubert Market.

Chief Minister N. Rangasamy condoled the death of the former MP.

