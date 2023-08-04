P. Jawahar appointed Chief Electoral Officer of Puducherry

August 04, 2023 03:19 pm | Updated 03:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has designated P. Jawahar as the Puducherry Chief Electoral Officer cum Development Commissioner. He will also continue to hold charge of the subjects already handled by him, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma said in an order.

Mr. Jawahar is also the link officer for the Finance Department and handles portfolios such as education, industries, commerce and the port. He belongs to 2007 batch of the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram, Union Territory) cadre.

