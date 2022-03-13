S. Mohan, Vice-Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University (third from left), inaugurating a PSA oxygen plant at PIMS.

A PSA oxygen generation plant has been commissioned at the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The 800 LPM (litres per minute) plant will make PIMS self-sufficient in oxygen and reduce its dependence on suppliers for therapy and respiratory support to patients suffering from COVID-19 and other respiratory care needs, a press note said.

S. Mohan, Vice-Chancellor, Puducherry Technological University, inaugurated the facility.

The plant was donated by PATH, a Seattle-based global non-profit working for health equity, in partnership with NGO Give India, and with financial support from Google.org.

Satish Tajne, project leader of PATH, M.M. Philip, PIMS chairman, Babu Daniel, principal advisor, PIMS management committee, Renu G’Boy Varghese, director-principal, Anil Purty, registrar, Satish Kuruvila, medical superintendent, and K. Mony, principal, PIMS College of Nursing, were among those who participated in the event.