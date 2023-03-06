Owner of firecracker unit arrested

March 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CUDDALORE

A day after one person was killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Sivanarpuram, the Reddichavadi police arrested the unit’s owner Goshalai, 50, and her husband Sekar, 55 of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry.

One woman was killed and eight others sustained burn injuries following an explosion at the licensed unit at around 4.15 p.m. on Sunday. The deceased was identified as B. Mallika, 60, of Puducherry.

Police said the unit was functioning from a coconut grove and manufactured country crackers. Goshalai had received orders for these fireworks ahead of the Masi Magam festival on Tuesday. The police booked Goshalai and Sekar under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 Part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) read with Sections 9 (B), (1) (a) of Indian Explosive Act, 1884.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Monday visited the injured, who are being treated at the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital. Speaking to reporters, he said that an enquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer had been ordered into the incident.