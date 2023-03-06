HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Owner of firecracker unit arrested

The unit was functioning from a coconut grove and manufactured country crackers

March 06, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

A day after one person was killed and eight others were injured in an explosion at a firecracker manufacturing unit at Sivanarpuram, the Reddichavadi police arrested the unit’s owner Goshalai, 50, and her husband Sekar, 55 of Ariyankuppam in Puducherry.

One woman was killed and eight others sustained burn injuries following an explosion at the licensed unit at around 4.15 p.m. on Sunday. The deceased was identified as B. Mallika, 60, of Puducherry.

Police said the unit was functioning from a coconut grove and manufactured country crackers. Goshalai had received orders for these fireworks ahead of the Masi Magam festival on Tuesday. The police booked Goshalai and Sekar under Sections 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304 Part-II (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) read with Sections 9 (B), (1) (a) of Indian Explosive Act, 1884.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare M.R.K. Panneerselvam on Monday visited the injured, who are being treated at the Cuddalore Government Headquarters Hospital. Speaking to reporters, he said that an enquiry by the Revenue Divisional Officer had been ordered into the incident.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.