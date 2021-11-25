Overflowing sewage irks residents

PUDUCHERRY

25 November 2021 23:51 IST

With dengue cases on the rise, people feel continued neglect of Muthialpet has put lives at risk

Residents of several areas in Muthialpet are facing hardship due to overflowing sewage.

The recent rain has further aggravated the problem with sewage overflowing even on the busy Mahatma Gandhi Road near the Perumal temple in the area.

Streets such as Muthalamman Koil Street, Depsanpet, Viswanathan Nagar, Perumalpet, Belgis Street and Salai Street have been facing the problem of overflowing sewage for sometime, residents say.

Advertising

Advertising

With dengue cases on the rise and Muthialpet being considered as one of the hotspots for the vector-borne disease, the residents feel continued neglect of the locality by the civic authorities is sure to put the lives of people at risk.

“Near my house, there are at least three leaks. The road in front of my house is always filled with waste water. It is difficult for us to sit in front of the portico because of the stench and the mosquito menace,” said Iyappan, a resident of MG Road in Muthialpet.

A shopowner next to his house says people are hesitant to step into the outlet because the road in front is filled with sewage.

“The sewage gets stagnated for long hours especially in the morning and evening hours,” he complains.

Selvi, a resident of Depsanpet, says: “Nothing has happened in years. A few metres from my house, the road is filled with sewage for a stretch. It is not just the foul smell, we have to walk through the waste water to enter the house,” she adds. She urges the government to take up the work at the earliest so that people do not suffer.

Work to be taken up

A senior official in the Public Works Department says the issue has been brought to their knowledge. “We will be taking up the work to provide a proper sewage network at the earliest. During the monsoon period, it is not advisable to take up such works.”

The problem of overflowing sewage is only an isolated issue as a proper sewer network has been provided in the town and suburban areas. More areas are being covered, the official adds.