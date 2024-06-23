Overflowing sewage irks residents of Thirumal Nagar

Several parts of the town and suburban areas in Puducherry still lack proper underground sewer connectivity. One such area in the town is Thirumal Nagar near Lenin Street, where the residents are confronted with overflowing sewage.

Residents and road users often complain about sewage spilling over to the streets, causing hardship to the people. The sewage generated in households in the area are let out to roadside channels. When the channels get accumulated with silt, effluent water spills onto the road, emitting a nauseating smell and resulting in the breeding of mosquitoes.

“Overflowing sewage is a health concern, and it hampers efforts to make the area clean. We are not blaming the government alone, the residents, too, have the responsibility in maintaining the area clean. They dump solid waste and debris into the channels. This blocks the drain and allow sewage to spill over to the streets of Thirumal Nagar,” said a resident.

According to A. Ramalingam, another resident, the only solution is to clean the drains at least once a week. The sand and debris block the channel at the lower end, leading to the wastewater overflowing in the upper ends of Thirumal Nagar, he said.

“Sometimes, the conservancy workers clean the channels, but they keep silt on the side of the drains for a few days. If there is a rain, the silt gets carried back to the drain and the efforts of workers will go in vain. The workers should transport the silt removed from the drains to the dumpyard the same day itself. They should also clean the drains regularly,” he said.

He also urged the municipality to take the appropriate measures for the rehabilitation of stray dogs in the area.

