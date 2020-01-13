Puducherry

Over 9,000 write exam for posts of Sub-Inspector

Villupuram Deputy DIG Santhosh Kumar and SP M. Sree Abhinav at an examination centre in Cuddalore on Sunday.

Villupuram Deputy DIG Santhosh Kumar and SP M. Sree Abhinav at an examination centre in Cuddalore on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Over 9,000 candidates from Cuddalore and Villupuram districts appeared for the written examinations held for the recruitment of police Sub-Inspectors conducted by the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) on Sunday.

The examinations were held at four centres in Cuddalore and at five in Villupuram. Out of 7,081 candidates who were given hall tickets for the examinations, as many as 1,576 candidates failed to turn up in Villupuram. In Cuddalore, out of 5,959 candidates who registered as many as 1,477 were absent.

The candidates were frisked before being allowed into the halls. Usage of electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, were not allowed during the examination.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Villupuram Range) Santhosh Kumar and Superintendents of Police M. Sree Abhinav (Cuddalore) and S. Jayakumar (Villupuram) monitored the conduct of the examinations.

