Over 900 women, children screened at medical camp in Cuddalore

January 24, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - CUDDALORE

446 blood sugar and haemoglobin tests were done and medicines were distributed free of cost

The Hindu Bureau

More than 900 women and children were screened at a medical camp organised by NLC India Limited (NLCIL) at the Tenkuthu panchayat union middle school recently.

Jasper Rose, Executive Director, Specialised Mining Equipment and Land Acquisition, NLCIL, inaugurated the camp, which was organised under the Corporate Social Responsibility scheme.

According to a press release, about 446 blood sugar and haemoglobin tests were conducted. Medicines were distributed free of cost. Appropriate advice was given to patients with diseases that required further treatment.

