Over 850 students placed in campus hiring event

Around 850 students were placed in more than 90 leading companies at a campus hiring event hosted by the Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College (SMVEC).

The offer letters were presented to the graduates during ‘Jubilation 24’ held recently at the college, a press note said.

Venkateswaran Raman, senior general manager and HR Head- AI Cloud, TCS, the chief guest, distributed the offer letters to students.

Addressing students, he emphasised the importance of learning innovative techniques, the power of continuous learning to handle new software, and working with teams.

M. Dhanasekaran, chancellor, Takshashila University and CMD of Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational Trust (SMVET) in his presidential address, stressed the importance of setting a goal and exhorted the new recruits to aspire for leadership roles.

He noted that the TCS had been supporting the institution since 2006 in placement initiatives.

K. Narayanasamy Kesavan, secretary; D. Rajarajan, treasurer, SMVET; V.S.K. Venkatachalapathy, director-cum-principal, SMVEC; and S. Malarkkanan, principal, Manakula Vinayagar Institute of Technology, spoke on the occasion.

N.S.N. Cailassame, Dean Placement, briefed about the activities carried out by the training and placement division, the details of students placed in reputed companies. J. Madhusudanan , Placement Training Officer, also spoke.

The Controller of Examinations, Deans, Heads of Department, faculties and graduates attended the event.

