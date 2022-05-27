Over 81,000 CUET UG aspirants prefer Pondicherry University
Submission of applications for the PG degree and diploma programmes will close at 11.50 p.m. on June 18
Over 81,000 candidates have opted for Pondicherry University in the CUET UG 2022 for admission to its 10 integrated PG programmes. The submission of applications closed on May 22.
“The university was among the top preferred institutions among the Central Universities,” Registrar K. Mahesh said.
The university said the National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the correction window for the CUET UG till May 31. Admission to PG degree and diploma programmes offered by the Pondicherry University will be based on the CUET to be conducted by the NTA, the university said.
Candidates are also advised to regularly check the website of NTA — https://cuet.nta.nic.in/ and https://nta.ac.in/ — for further updates/information.
Submission of applications for the PG degree and diploma programmes will close at 11.50 p.m. on June 18. The cut-off for successful transaction of fee is 11.50 p.m. on June 19. Any correction in the application form on the website can be done between June 20 and 22, the university said.
