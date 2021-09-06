Over 8,000 get COVID-19 jabs in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

06 September 2021 01:02 IST

Over 8,000 people in the Union Territory took the COVID-19 vaccines in the last 24 hours, marking the highest single-day vaccination figure in several weeks. Puducherry reported one death and 103 new cases on Sunday.

With 8,080 people getting the jabs, the vaccinated population rose to 8,36,259. The toll went up to 1,817 with the death of a patient in Karaikal.

The toll by region was Puducherry (1,432), Karaikal (238), Yanam (105) and Mahe (42). Puducherry accounted for 54 new cases, followed by Karaikal (21), Yanam (13) and Mahe (15).

The test positivity rate was 2.09%, the case fatality rate 1.46% and the recovery rate 97.76%.

With 78 patients recovering from the infection, the active cases stood at 961, including 166 patients in hospitals and 795 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded 1,24,152 cases and 1,21,374 recoveries so far. Of an estimated 16.68 lakh tests conducted so far, over 14.16 lakh returned negative.

45 cases in Cuddalore

Cuddalore district reported one death and 45 new cases on Sunday, taking the case tally to 62,520 and the toll to 840. An 80-year-old man died of the disease. The district saw 61,218 recoveries. The number of active cases was 408.

In Villupuram district, 22 people tested positive for the infection, taking the total to 44,937.

Kallakurichi district reported 21 fresh cases, taking the total to 30,212.