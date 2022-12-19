Over 800 women, children screened at medical camp in Neyveli

December 19, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CUDDALORE

About 500 blood sugar and haemoglobin tests conducted at the camp

The Hindu Bureau

More than 800 women and children were screened for various health disorders at a medical camp organised by NLC India Limited (NLCIL) at RR colony in Neyveli on Sunday. The camp was organised under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Dr. C. Dharini Mouli, General Superintendent (in-charge) of NLC India Hospital inaugurated the camp.

According to a press release, about 500 blood sugar and haemoglobin tests were conducted during the camp. After examination by a team of doctors duly supported by paramedical staff, medicines were distributed free of cost. For diseases requiring further treatment, appropriate advice was given to the patients.

