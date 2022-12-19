  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

Over 800 women, children screened at medical camp in Neyveli

About 500 blood sugar and haemoglobin tests conducted at the camp

December 19, 2022 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

More than 800 women and children were screened for various health disorders at a medical camp organised by NLC India Limited (NLCIL) at RR colony in Neyveli on Sunday. The camp was organised under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) scheme.

Dr. C. Dharini Mouli, General Superintendent (in-charge) of NLC India Hospital inaugurated the camp.

According to a press release, about 500 blood sugar and haemoglobin tests were conducted during the camp. After examination by a team of doctors duly supported by paramedical staff, medicines were distributed free of cost. For diseases requiring further treatment, appropriate advice was given to the patients.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.