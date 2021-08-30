Over 8 lakh persons vaccinated for COVID-19 in Puducherry

Inoculation under way: People waiting get vaccinated at the Muthialpet public health centre recently.

PUDUCHERRY

30 August 2021 01:23 IST

Union Territory records 96 new COVID-19 cases, 100 recoveries and two deaths

The total population vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least a single dose crossed the 8 lakh mark as the Union Territory recorded two new coronavirus deaths and 96 fresh cases on Sunday.

Both deaths occurred in Puducherry to take the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,812.

The toll by region is Puducherry (1,431), Karaikal (236), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

Puducherry accounted for 65 of the new cases, which were detected from 4,950 tests, followed by Karaikal (18) and Mahe (13). No cases were reported in Yanam in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 1.94%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.97%.

With 100 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the active cases stood at 692. Of this, 157 patients were in hospitals and 535 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,23,394 cases against 1,20,890 patients recovered.

Of an estimated 16.32 lakh tests administered so far, over 13.86 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 5,153 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours to take the total vaccinated population in Puducherry to 8,04,425.

Cuddalore district recorded two more COVID-19 deaths and 37 new cases on Sunday, taking the district’s tally to 62,217. Two women aged 65 and 68 years died of the disease, taking the toll to 834. The district saw 60,854 recoveries and 467 active cases.

Villupuram numbers

Villupuram district reported two more deaths and 27 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the district to 44,765. The official death toll stood at 349.

Kallakurichi district reported 20 positive cases, taking the overall count to 30,049.