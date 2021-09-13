Over 7,000 candidates write NEET in Puducherry, Cuddalore and Villupuram

Once the NEET results are announced, the National Testing Agency will declare the counselling schedule to be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee for admissions.

Over 7,000 students took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) across 14 centres in Puducherry on Sunday.

Students from Puducherry, Cuddalore and Villupuram wrote the examination which was scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan visited the Vaasavi International School, which was one of the centres, and enquired students and parents about the difficulties they faced at the venue.

Most of them reported facing hardships relating to the tight security arrangements in connection with the visit of Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu to the city and the lack of basic amenities. On the instructions of the Lt. Governor, a shamiana was arranged and drinking water was provided. Ms. Soundararajan urged students to face the examination with confidence and give it their best shot.

Once the NEET results are announced, the National Testing Agency will declare the counselling schedule to be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee for admissions.