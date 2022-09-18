Over 700 paediatric fever cases reported

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
September 18, 2022 20:49 IST

Over 700 paediatric fever cases were reported in the Union Territory in Sunday.

According to the Health Department, in Puducherry, a total of 680 children with fever sought treatment in Puducherry and 25 in Karaikal

While 270 paediatric fever cases were seen at the outpatient department (OPD) of government hospitals, 410 cases were reported to the casualty services. In Karaikal, the corresponding figures for OPD and casualty in government hospitals were 15 and 10.

Currently, 155 fever cases are in paediatric wards in Puducherry and 12 in Karaikal.

