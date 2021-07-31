Over 7 lakh vaccinated against COVID-19 in Puducherry UT

PUDUCHERRY

31 July 2021 14:14 IST

Over 7 lakh persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Union Territory, which has a population of around 14 lakh.

Since the vaccination started in January, the Health Department has administered COVID-19 jab to 7,02354 people, including 4,98,566 members of the general public, 37,817 healthcare workers and 22,970 frontline workers.

The total number of residents vaccinated included those given the second dose, data available with Health Department revealed.

According to a Health Department official, the government had set a target of vaccinating around 10 lakh residents by the end of August. “We are planning to have more camps both in urban and rural areas. In the last 24 hours, ending Saturday 10 a.m, we have given the jab to 5,730 persons,” he said.

Meanwhile, the active COVID-19 cases have declined to 962, with 166 admitted at various government hospitals and remaining under home isolation. In the last 24 hours, two deaths and 100 new cases were reported.

While a 60-year-old person succumbed to the virus at the government hospital in Karaikal region, an 84-year-old person who was under home isolation in the region died. So far, 1,795 people have died after the outbreak of the pandemic in the UT.

The UT’s total cases have reached 1,20,915 while its cumulative recoveries have gone up to 1,18,158 with the recovery rate standing at 95.73, data revealed.

The number of people tested for the virus stood at 14,99,224 with 5,082 alone screened during the last 24 hours. The test positivity positivity is less than 2 % in the UT, said an official.