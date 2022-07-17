Puducherry

Over 6,000 aspirants take NEET-UG in Puducherry

Candidates appearing for NEET examination. (Image for representation purpose only) | Photo Credit: V. Raju
Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY July 17, 2022 19:58 IST
Updated: July 18, 2022 08:33 IST

Over 6,000 aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) at various centres in the Union Territory on Sunday.

The qualifying test conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to MBBS, BDS and allied courses took place from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. across eight centres in Puducherry. Strict COVID-19 protocols were in place at all the test venues.

