Over 6,000 aspirants take NEET-UG in Puducherry

July 17, 2022 19:58 IST

Strict COVID-19 protocols were in place at all the test venues

Over 6,000 aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) at various centres in the Union Territory on Sunday.

The qualifying test conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to MBBS, BDS and allied courses took place from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. across eight centres in Puducherry. Strict COVID-19 protocols were in place at all the test venues.

