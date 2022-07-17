Over 6,000 aspirants take NEET-UG in Puducherry
Strict COVID-19 protocols were in place at all the test venues
Over 6,000 aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) at various centres in the Union Territory on Sunday.
The qualifying test conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to MBBS, BDS and allied courses took place from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. across eight centres in Puducherry. Strict COVID-19 protocols were in place at all the test venues.
