Over 5,500 aspirants write NEET in Puducherry

May 08, 2023 08:40 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

Over 5,500 medical aspirants took the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Under Graduate (NEET-UG) at various centres in Puducherry on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

The qualifying test conducted by the National Testing Agency for admission to MBBS, BDS, and allied courses took place from 2 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. across eight centres in Puducherry.

Two students in the city were turned away from an examination centre in Villianur for arriving late by a few minutes. Students pleaded with the officials to permit them but their pleas went in vain.