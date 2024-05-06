ADVERTISEMENT

Over 5,000 students take NEET across U.T.

May 06, 2024 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Union Territory hosted 11 examination centres for the test

The Hindu Bureau

Candidates undergoing a security check at an examination centre in Puducherry on Sunday. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

An estimated 5,000 candidates appeared for the National Entrance cum Eligibility Test Undergraduate 2024 (NEET UG 2024) held by the National Testing Agency all over India on Sunday. The Union Territory hosted 11 examination centres for the test.

The examination which began at 2 p.m. was on till 5.20 p.m.

In addition to seven examination centres in Puducherry, there were two centres in Karaikal, and one each in Mahe and Yanam.

The NEET entrance exam for admission to under graduate medical courses in medical colleges across the country was simultaneously held in 557 cities nation-wide in addition to a few centres abroad. An estimated 1 lakh MBBS seats will be filled through the test.

