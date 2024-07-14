Over 5 kg of bushmeat seized in Villianur in joint operation by WCCB, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Forest Departments

Over five kgs of bushmeat was seized at Villianur near here in a joint operation by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) and the Forest departments of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Sunday.

An official said that a joint team from the WCCB and the Forest departments of the two States were on regular patrol in Villianur in Puducherry when they seized the bushmeat meant for supply to local clients including tourists. A case has been booked and a search has been launched for the accused who fled the spot.

Official sources said that a group of people residing in Villianur had been resorting to hunting water birds and other wildlife. Poisoning was the mostly commonly used method by poachers. The group poisoned cereals and spread them in waterbodies killing waterbirds and other mammals.

“The group regularly hunted in the forest fringes in Villupuram and Cuddalore districts in Tamil Nadu and in neighbouring Puducherry and sold the bushmeat in Villianur for regular clients. People have been consuming the bushmeat without knowing that it is poisoned. The poachers have now resorted to mass poisoning of birds,” an official who was part of the operation said.

Over 20 cases of poaching have been booked in the last two years. Most of the incidents were reported in Villianur, Poothurai and Odiampet near the Oussudu bird sanctuary in Puducherry. The sanctuary is jointly managed by both Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

“The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has seized country-made guns from poachers several times in the past. We will now be analysing the regular customers who are resorting to purchase of bushmeat. The seized meat is suspected to be either of wild boar or deer. The samples have been sent for analysis,” an official said.