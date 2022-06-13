Over 4,500 persons take COVID vaccine in a day during special drive

The vaccination against COVID-19 registered one of the highest single-day numbers with over 4,500 persons taking the anti-viral shot in the last 24 hours across the Union Territory during a special drive held on Sunday.

Meanwhiile, the Union Territory recorded two COVID-19 cases against one recovery on Monday. Puducherry and Mahe recorded one case each from 330 tests carried out in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate was 0.61%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.79%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 38 active cases — two patients in hospital and 36 in home isolation — a total of 1,65,939 cases and 1,63,939 recoveries. Of an estimated 22.65 lakh tests conducted so far over 19.10 lakh returned negative. In all, 4,565 persons took the jab against COVID-19 during the one-day intensive vaccination campaign across over 100 session sites on Sunday. This comprised 731 first doses, 3,074 second doses and 760 precautionary doses.

The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,23,186 vaccine doses.