Over 400 MBBS degrees presented at SBV convocation

September 01, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Over 400 MBBS degrees and 95 medals of academic excellence were awarded to graduands at the recently-held two-day convocation for the Faculty of Medicine and Dentistry, Nursing Sciences of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth (SBV).

In his convocation address, Gopal Krushna Pal, Executive Director and CEO, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna highlighted the “A-B-C-D” qualities of a good doctor denoted by availability, behaviour, compassion and discipline.

Pointing to the sea of changes in the medical profession in recent years, Mr. Pal said the fact remains that the healing and comforting touch of a doctor does the miracle more than anything else. The humane touch, empathy and polite conversation would go a long way in strengthening the doctor-patient bond, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Pal presented 46 medals of academic excellence named after stalwarts to meritorious students.

At the convocation, 12 doctoral scholars, 7 M.Phil. scholars, 3 postdoctoral (DM, MCh.,), 343 postgraduates (MD, MS and M.Sc.) and 20 Fellowship and Postgraduate diploma candidates and 419 MBBS graduands of Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute, Shri Sathya Sai Medical College and Research Institute and Institute of Health Professions Education, constituent units of SBV were conferred their respective degrees by the Chancellor, M.K. Rajagopalan.

On Day 2, Ajay Logani, Head, Conservative Dentistry and Endodontics, Centre for Dental Education & Research, AIIMS, New Delhi, while addressing graduates of Dentistry and Nursing Sciences, laid emphasis on the fact that Dentistry and Nursing Sciences have emerged as much sought after professions in recent years, both nationally and globally.

In the last decade, dentistry had witnessed the welcome trend of an increasing number of girl students taking up the programme. He added that the Indian Nursing graduates are in great professional demand in India and overseas.

At this convocation, 70 postgraduates (MDS) and 93 undergraduates (BDS) from Indira Gandhi Institute of Dental Sciences, 31 postgraduates (M.Sc. N), 191 (B.Sc. N) and 42 (P.B.B.Sc. N) of Kasturba Gandhi Nursing College, constituent units of SBV were conferred their respective degrees by the Chancellor.

Dr. Logani, gave away 53 medals of academic excellence.

The SBV Vice-Chancellor Nihar Ranjan Biswas, presented the annual report. N. Ananthakrishnan, Dean of Faculty, SBV administered the pledge to the graduates on both the days. A.R. Srinivasan, Registrar and Joseph Philipraj, Head, Department of Urology, MGMCRI participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.