Over 3,800 students appear for NTSE

Over 3,800 Class X students across the Union Territory took the stage-I National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) on Sunday.

A press note from the Directorate of School Education said the examination was conducted under the guidelines of the Ministry of Education at 20 centres in the Union Territory.

Of the 4,439 candidates who applied, 3,863 students (87.02 per cent) appeared for the examination.

The break-up of students by region was Puducherry 2,694 (86.62%), Karaikal 789 (85.67%), Mahe 143 (90%) and Yanam 237 (94%).

The question booklets along with the answer keys will be available on www.nmmsntspdy.com from December 16.

Any query/objection related to answer keys has to be registered by mail to nmmsnts@gmail.com on or before December 18, the Directorate said.