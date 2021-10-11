PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 11 October 2021 00:47 IST
Over 3,500 candidates appear for civil service preliminaries in Puducherry
Over 3,500 candidates appeared for the All India Civil Service (preliminary) examination held by the UPSC on Sunday.
The test was held at 10 centres from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. in the forenoon and from 2.30 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. in the afternoon.
As part of elaborate arrangements, the administration had put in place stringent COVID-19 safety protocols at the venues.
Special buses were also operated from the New Bus Stand from 7.30 a.m. to different venues and from 4.30 p.m. in the return direction.
