ADVERTISEMENT

Over 31,000 students to take SSLC, HSC exams in March

February 28, 2024 11:18 pm | Updated 11:19 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

An estimated 15,350 students across regions of the Union Territory will appear for the second year Higher Secondary Certification (HSC) Examination that begins on March 1.

According to the time table published by the Directorate of Government Examinations in Chennai (Puducherry follows the Tamil Nadu State Board), the examination will conclude on March 22 and the results will be published on May 6.

The examination will be held at 49 centres across the four regions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 16,295 students are taking the SSLC examination (2023-24) to be held across 59 centres in the U.T. from March 26 to April 8 .

For the SSLC examination this year, Puducherry has 12,613 students, Karaikal 2,480 students, Mahe 694 students and Yanam 508 candidates.

The SSLC results will be announced on May 10.

The HSC first year examination will be held from March 4 to 25 and results will be announced on May 14.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US