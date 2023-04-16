Over 300 candidates take Combined Defence Services exam in U.T.

April 16, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

About 300 candidates appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) and the Combined Defence Services Examination (I), held at two sub-centres in the city on Sunday.

Puducherry was among the centres selected by the Union Public Service Commission to conduct the examinations.

The district administration operated special buses between 7.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m from the New Bus Stand to transport candidates to the examination venues in Lawspet and bring them back in the evening.

The CDS examination was held in three two-hour sessions at the Women’s Engineering College, Airport Road, Lawspet. The NDA examination was conducted in two-and-a-half hour sessions in the forenoon and afternoon at the Vallalar Government Girls Higher Secondary School, Lawspet.