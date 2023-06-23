ADVERTISEMENT

Over 25 cases registered against autorickshaw drivers for violating traffic rules in Puducherry

June 23, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A joint team of officials from Transport and Traffic departments on Friday conducted inspection near the premises of schools to check whether autorickshaws followed the rule permitting them to ferry only five children to schools

The Hindu Bureau

Police have started imposing fine on autorickshaw drivers for violating traffic rules while ferrying children to schools. 

A joint team of officers from Transport and Traffic departments on Friday conducted inspection near the premises of schools in the town and suburban areas to check whether autorickshaws were adhering to the rule permitting them to ferry only five children to the schools.

The inspection was carried out by a team led by RTOs Prabhakar Rao, Kaliyaperumal and Inspector of Police, Traffic, L. V Senthil Kumar.  Mr. Kumar said inspections were carried out in several private schools on Friday . More than 25 cases under section 194 A of MV Act for carrying excess passengers in transport vehicles have been registered.

The owners of the vehicles would have to pay a fine of ₹200 per head for the excess number of passengers taken in their vehicle. The inspection of vehicles would continue, he added.

Following the accident involving an overcrowded autorickshaw and a private bus in which eight children sustained minor injuries on Bussy Street on June 19, the Transport Department had issued an order restricting seating capacity of autorickshaws ferrying schoolchildren to six, including the driver.

