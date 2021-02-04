Over 200kg of dry waste collected from beach

Around 233 kg of dry waste was removed from Pondy Marina Beach as part of the launch of Godrej KEEP-Pondy Clean project in collaboration with Pondicherry Municipality, Swachatha Corporation, Grameen, Sathyalaya School and ITI Women Polytechnic.

The dry waste was handed over to the Swachatha Corporation for safe disposal. Participating in the drive, Commissioner of Pondicherry Municipality S. Sivakumar said residents should segregate waste at source so as to make the project a success, a release from Godrej KEEP-Pondy Clean Project said.

An awareness campaign would also be launched to educate the public on the need for safe disposal of waste, the release issued here said.