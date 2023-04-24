ADVERTISEMENT

Over 200 participants take out rally to promote millets

April 24, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Event organised coinciding with the United Nations’ call to celebrate 2023 as International Year of Millets

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan speaking to participants at a cycle rally organised to raise awareness on millets under auspices of Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Rotary Club of Pondicherry Cosmos organised a cycle rally to raise awareness about millets coinciding with the United Nations’ call to celebrate 2023 as International Year of Millets.

More than 200 participants participated in the rally which was flagged off by Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan.

S. Alamelu Mangai, assistant professor, Bharathidasan Government College for Women, briefed the Minister about the project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rotary Club president A. Udayakumar, secretary P. Rajendiran and office-bearers Balaji Palliswamy and Shoban Gupta participated.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US